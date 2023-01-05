There are days when you wish you had stayed in bed. You bid to excellent contracts, but the cards lie so badly that you fail to make them. On other days, you seem to fly in the face of adversity, finding silver linings to every black cloud.
When North made a transfer bid, South's jump to three spades -- a superaccept -- showed four spades, a maximum and a doubleton somewhere. North then used Roman Key Card Blackwood to learn that his partner had the other two aces but did not have the spade queen. (South would have bid five spades with two key cards and the trump queen.) So, North settled for six spades. How should South have played after West led a low club?
In a team game, both pairs reached six spades. At the first table, the declarer won the club lead and cashed his top spades. When the queen didn't drop, he tried the diamond finesse. It lost, and he retired to his bunk, complaining about bad luck.
The second declarer saw that he didn't need a successful diamond finesse. He started similarly, winning the club lead and taking the ace and king of spades. However, then he cashed the club king, ruffed the club eight in his hand and played off his three top hearts, discarding two diamonds from the board. He ruffed the heart two, while East discarded a diamond, but that only delayed the evil moment. South exited with a trump, endplaying East. He had to lead a diamond away from the king. Plus 980 and a gain of 14 international match points.
