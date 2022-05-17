Q. I have a few friends who are talking about becoming vegetarians. Is this something I should do too?
A. Vegetarianism has grown increasingly popular and accessible in recent years due to the year-round availability of fresh vegetables, an increase in vegetarian eating alternatives, and the growth of plant-based options in restaurants.
While reasons for a vegetarian diet may be based on religious or environmental preferences, there are many great health benefits including decreased risks for heart disease and high blood pressure.
Becoming a vegetarian means excluding meat and products from animals. Vegan, lacto-ovo, pescatarian and flexitarian diets are all under the umbrella of vegetarian. A lacto-vegetarian consumes dairy products but excludes eggs, meat and fish. An ovo-vegetarian consumes eggs but excludes meat, fish and dairy foods. A pescatarian is a vegetarian who also eats fish, eggs and dairy products but excludes meat and poultry from his or her diet. The term “flexitarian” refers to a person who eats mostly vegetarian food but also occasionally consumes animal products such as meat, eggs and milk. A vegan, on the other hand, is someone who solely consumes plant-based meals and does not consume any animal products, such as dairy, eggs, meat or fish.
There’s no need to get caught up on labels or feel like you need to commit yourself to a set of rules. You can choose to eat more plants without the guilt of “breaking the rules”.
With the limitation or exclusion of certain foods and food groups, it is important to be mindful of nutrients that can be lacking. Vitamin B12, iron and omega-3 fatty acids are all nutrients that are essential for optimal health and may be lacking in a vegetarian diet. Vegetarians can supplement their diets with these nutrients or obtain them from plant sources. B12 can be found in dairy products, nutritional yeast, fortified soy and almond milk, plant-based meats and fortified cereals. Omega-3 fatty acids are found in walnuts, soy products, pumpkin seeds, canola (rapeseed) oil, flax seed, chia seeds, edamame and tempeh. Iron can be found in tofu, legumes (lentils, dried peas, beans), whole-grain cereals (in particular, iron-fortified breakfast cereals), green vegetables, nuts, dried fruits such as apricots, and eggs.
It takes a bit of work to transition to vegetarianism. Having a steady supply of easy, healthy meals on hand will help ease the transition. No matter how committed you are to a vegetarian lifestyle, simply increasing your intake of plant-based meals can have a positive impact on your health in the long term.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.