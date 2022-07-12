Too wet, too dry, too hot, too cold, too windy and of course on some days there is no breeze. We gardeners seldom get the perfect weather and this year is no exception. I am having to water less than last year, more time to pull weeds or not.
Weeds are growing at their leisure in my garden pathways which were freshly barked a few years back.
Overtime, the bark decays and soil blows in creating the perfect place for weed growth to start. Time to dig it out and start over. Purslane and Quickweed are running neck and neck for first place as Weed of the Year again. Seriously, how many years can they win the award? Well, I guess I should be happy the winner is not Canadian thistle.
Veggie garden galore
What are others picking in the veggie gardens now? Onion, peas, green beans, greens, kohlrabi, cabbage and beets. Tomatoes and peppers are next followed by melons and winter squash. Sweet corn is usually starting about mid-July. Sweet corn trucks around here are not from around here. . . yet. The first local corn might possibly be at the Mankato Farmers Market this Saturday, or the following Saturday for sure.
Japanese beetles are no joke
They’re back. The Japanese beetles are back in full force. For the first time ever I tried hand picking them off which was not so fun. They have little barbed legs and hang on to your fingers as you try to drop them in a pail of water. Gross. Hand pick gently or they send messages to others to fly off.
As in the past couple of years, they attack my Ampelopsis, aka Porcelain or Pepperberry Vine first, then onto the grape vines. Naturally most of them are beyond reach for dusting with Sevin. Hanging over the upper deck to dust them is not practical nor safe. (I am reminded of a broken knee 4 years ago.)
These vine plants are done blooming so no reason for bees to stop by and be harmed by Sevin dust. Trickery is in play now, as they feast just beyond my reach. I dust as high as I can, then I shake the vine just a bit to scare them into flying off. The hope is when they return, it will be lower on the plant where it’s dusted. A few shakes a day, and already the numbers are greatly reduced with not much dust used.
Do nothing and suffer the consequences, or get traps and dust a bit to reduce the numbers of this destructive insect. Just a reminder that they are not only feeding on your plants, but laying 40-60 eggs in your soil for next year's munchers.
Spruce confusion
How did my little 4-foot spruce get 3 leaders instead of just one? Normally this would be the work of a deer browsing my forest. In the fall, I always apply cardboard hats to the small evergreens, so it likely happened after the hat was removed, too early perhaps. In the picture you can see 3 leaders all vying for position.
A backing material was used for the pic so you can see the tree parts better. I saved the middle leader of the 3 and pruned off the other 2 as it was centered the best, not necessarily the biggest. It’s not necessary to remove them, but a multiple leader spruce will not have a normal appearance over time. Another option would be to prune the remaining 2 back part ways so they are not so competitive, but because they were so vertical, I completely removed them.
If your evergreens are not small varieties that require pruning to keep their shape, avoid pruning the sides at all. It’s not needed and when the tree is beyond your reach, it will start to look distorted. Eventually, it will look like a dense tree on the top of an open natural tree. Stop yourself.
Farmers Market continues
The Mankato Farmers Market is open for the 2022 season located at Best Buy on Adams Street. The Saturday markets are from 8 a.m. until noon through October. Vegetables are coming in – greens, radish, cabbage, green beans, kohlrabi, rhubarb, onions and peas. Homemade soap products, hand crafted items, pottery, fresh pies by the pie peddler, Beans local brewed coffee, spice mixes, giant cinnamon rolls at Market Bakery, maple syrup, farm fresh eggs, locally produced meats include beef, pork, bison and poultry. Fresh Kettle Corn by Auntie Wendy’s, lots of fresh bouquets to choose from. Stop on by!
Weekday markets go from 3:30-6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, also located at Best Buy.
