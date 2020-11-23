The Minnesota Vikings have placed wide receiver Adam Thielen on the COVID-19 reserve list.
The move was made the day after Minnesota’s game against Dallas. The list is used for players who either test positive for COVID-19 or have been in close contact with someone infected with the novel coronavirus.
Teams aren’t allowed to specify which category a player falls in, but if Thielen is being isolated for contact tracing, he’d have time to be cleared for the upcoming game against Carolina.
Thielen leads the NFL with 11 touchdown receptions, the most in Vikings history through the first 10 games.
