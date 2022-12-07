There is no need to think outside the box. Simply realize that there is no box ... once you have taken out the deck of cards!
This week's deals have stressed thinking down unusual paths. Here is the toughest — but you have all weekend to think it over.
How should South play in three no-trump after West leads his fourth-highest spade?
North wondered about bidding four diamonds over three no-trump but, here, did well to pass. Four hearts and five diamonds could have been made if declarer found the diamond queen.
South started with six top tricks: two spades, one heart, two diamonds and one club. If he could guess who held the diamond queen, he would have no trouble. Since West seemed to have more spades than East, he was less likely to have the diamond queen. So the original declarer cashed the club ace and played a diamond to his jack. However, West scooped up that trick and led a second spade. Now declarer had no chance to make his contract.
Afterward, the players discussed the deal over a glass of wine and nibbles. They tried various lines but always seemed to have to guess who held the diamond queen.
Then, finally, someone spotted the solution.
"We must think outside the box and make use of our spade jack and 10. After the spade king and club ace, we play a diamond to the king and lead the club queen, discarding the spade ace from the board. If they set up spades, we are in our hand to run the clubs. If they shift to hearts, our jack and 10 produce a ninth trick."
