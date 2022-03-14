We've seen the lockout. Now we'll see the damage.
I have established in the past my disdain for Rob Manfred, a commissioner of baseball who provides no evidence of liking the sport over which he presides.
Manfred is but a creature of the 30 team owners, and the harsh reality is that there is no evidence that that collective likes the sport, either. They like the money, and they want all of it.
I believe it was ESPN's Jeff Passan (one of the very few national writers who didn't spend the lockout licking Manfred's feet) who observed that if you replaced the union membership with the same number of random athletes, the game would be badly damaged, but if you replaced the owners with 30 random business people, the sport would probably improve.
The devil is in the details, and at first glance, little in the new labor agreement looks like an improvement.
I'm not a fan of the universal DH. I believe that one of the fundamental problems pushing the walk-strikeout-homer "Three True Outcomes" trend that is strangling action is that pitchers get to specialize. Now they will be forced to specialize.
I'm not a fan of expanded playoffs. They cheapen the regular season and drain the drama from what used to be pennant races. The 12 teams settled upon is better than the 14 the owners wanted, but far worse than the four I grew up with.
And I don't see that the final product does enough to push management to compete. The finances of the game are such that it is literally more profitable to field a crappy roster at minimal expense and lose 110 games than to push to be the best team.
Winning is no longer connected to profitability. Manfred and his bosses like that. But it damages the game.
No more Garve Sauce
The Twins quickly marked the end of the lockout by trading catcher Mitch Garver to Texas for infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa, who figures to be the regular shortstop in Minnesota for at least 2022.
The news Saturday was greeted in my Twins-oriented Twitter feed with general dismay. I'm OK with it.
Kiner-Falefa is easily a superior 2022 option to any shortstop the Twins had on hand, including last year's regular, Andrelton Simmons. And he's not so expensive as to be a roadblock to Royce Lewis or Austin Martin if either of those two prospects unexpectedly show themselves as ready for the majors.
Garver's strength, of course, is his bat. At his best, he might be the best hitting catcher in the majors (see his 2019 season).
But he was awful in the truncated 2020 season and missed a lot of time in 2021. He's in his 30s now, which might be a bit of a surprise, and hitting catchers generally don't age well.
It's reasonable for the Twins to put the catching chores on Ryan Jeffers and Ben Rortvedt. They aren't likely to hit as well as Garver, but they'll be better behind the dish.
And that, plus Kiner-Falefa at short, will help the pitchers.
Edward Thoma is at ethoma@mankatofreepress.com. Twitter @bboutsider.
