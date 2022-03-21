Column one, take two.
A week ago my initial baseball column of 2022 got pulled from the page about an hour ahead of press time when the Twins made their third trade in two days, this time shedding Josh Donaldson and Isiah Kiner-Falefa.
Not only did the paper need that space for the trade story, my doubtless brilliant analysis of IKF was irrelevant.
And I didn’t try again last week because as a package, the three trades did not make sense. Two of them were made to win in 2022; the third was a salary dump.
There had to be something else coming, and as the week went on it became easy to fear that the Minnesota front office had miscalculated.
And then came the something else: The signing of Carlos Correa.
Now it all fits.
In roughly a week, the Twins have
• added the best shortstop in baseball in Correa;
• acquired Sonny Gray, a veteran starter who, barring another deal, figures to fit at the head of the rotation;
• created an intriguing competition for playing time at third base among Luis Arraez, Gio Urshela and prospect Jose Miranda;
• picked up a quality veteran set-up reliever in Joe Smith; and
• weakened themselves at catcher.
On the whole, the Twins — even if they don’t pull off a fourth trade for another starter — have a better roster now than they did when Rob Manfred’s passion-project lockout ended.
But since it is my nature to eye all changes for the downside first, I’ll put my immediate attention on the catching.
The Twins entered the lockout with three catchers on the 40-man roster: Mitch Garver, Ryan Jeffers and Ben Rortvedt. They entered Sunday with two: Jeffers and Gary Sanchez.
Sanchez is a lesser player than Garver, less adept as a receiver and as a hitter. Sanchez does throw better than Garver, but that doesn’t even the scales.
Sanchez absorbed a tremendous amount of criticism in New York for his defensive flaws, and perhaps the less intense environment in Minnesota will reconnect “the Kraken” to his tremendous power. But he feels like an awkward fit for an organization that aspires to develop young pitchers.
I think he’s more likely to be flipped this spring than to be on the opening day roster. If he stays, he’s more likely to get at-bats as a designated hitter than as a catcher, and that creates roster issues.
The Correan solution
The Twins entered the lockout with a vacancy at shortstop. They celebrated the end of the work stoppage by trading Garver for Kiner-Falefa, a glove man.
Some 36 hours later they shipped IKF to the Yankees as a sweetener to shed Donaldson’s contract.
Which vacated shortstop again for almost a week.
The middle-of-the-night signing of Correa is a neat solution for the Twins. Officially, it’s a three-year deal for $135 million, but Correa has opt-outs after each of the seasons.
If Minnesota signing Correa was a shocker — and it was — it would be more shocking if Correa didn’t exercise his opt-out after this season. You don’t hire Scott Boras as your agent unless your priority to is maximize your income.
The Twins are probably fine with that likelihood right now. Minnesota’s two top prospects are Royce Lewis and Austin Martin, both shortstops (possibly) and both in need of more minor league repetitions. (Both are also Boras clients.)
If Correa leaves, it opens the position for one of them in 2023.
Edward Thoma is at ethoma@mankatofreepress.com. Twitter @bboutsider.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.