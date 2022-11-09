Three members of the Mankato East girls soccer team signed letters of intent at a ceremony Wednesday to attend Minnesota State next season.
East's Julia Fischer, a senior defender, is a finalist for Ms. Soccer in Class AA who scored 18 goals in her career and played nearly every minute of every match the last two seasons.
Senior forward Ella Huettl holds East's record with 73 goals in her career, and she's had 34 assists. This season, Huettl scored 19 goals, including the only one in the Class AA third-place game and the only goal in a 1-0 victory in the state quarterfinals.
Senior Isabelle Schott is an all-state goalkeeper who made 32 shutouts in her career and 12 this season.
East's Emmy Schulz signed to participate in cross country at Division I St. Thomas.
Mankato West
Senior Teresa Kiewiet signed her letter of intent to play basketball at Lafayette College, a Division I program at Easton, Pennsylvania.
Kiewiet averaged 19 points and five rebounds, with a game-high of 39 points, which ranks second in program history. She has shot 43% from 3-point range in her career.
Senior Brandon Hinrichsen signed to play baseball at Southwest Minnesota State of the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference. Hinrichsen played mostly as a pinch-runner on the Scarlets' state-tournament team last season.
He batted .413 on summer and fall teams and was ranked in the top 70 players in Minnesota by Prep Baseball Report, and was ranked No. 1 for second basemane.
MSU women's basketball
Mavericks coach Emilee Thiesse announced the signing of three players to letters of intent on Wednesday: Jasmine Barney, a 5-foot-8 guard from North Liberty, Iowa; Lily Cayley, a 5-8 guard from Eau Claire, Wisconsin; and Shantell Harden, a 6-0 wing from St. Louis Park.
Barney played in two 5A state tournaments, and as a junior, she averaged 18.4 points, 6.9 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 2.8 steals. Barney was also a member of the 2022 state champion volleyball team and qualified for state meet with the 4x200-meter relay team.
Cayley averaged 15.5 points, 3.1 steals, and 2.1 assists last season, her third on the varsity. She is a two-time captain and all-conference selection.
Harden averaged 18 points, 9.5 rebounds, 2.5 steals and 1 block last season, scoring 25 points or more points eight times. She holds the single-season scoring record at St. Louis Park.
NRHEG
Senior Andrew Phillips signed a letter of intent to play baseball at Division I South Dakota State.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.