MANKATO — The Division II Conference Commissioner’s Association named Minnesota State women’s soccer forwards Jenny Vetter and Brynn Desens to the All-Central Region first team and defenseman Kelly Friedrich to the second team.
Vetter led the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference with seven game-winning goals this season, giving her 19 for her career, which is tied for the program record. Vetter scored 19 goals and had four assists this season.
Desens had five goals and four assists. Friedrich led the Mavericks with 1,991 minutes played.
As first-team selections, Vetter and Desens advance to the national ballot. All-American teams will be announced on Dec. 11.
The Free Press
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.