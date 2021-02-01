MANKATO -- Three players on the Minnesota State men's hockey team have been nominated for this year's Hobey Baker Award.
Junior goaltender Dryden McKay, along with sophomore forwards Nathan Smith and Cade Borchardt, were among 50 players to appear on the first phase of this year's ballot.
Between now and Sunday, March 7 at midnight, fans can vote at http://www.hobeybaker.com.
Phase two of fan voting begins March 18 and closes March 28, and will come from a list of ten Hobey candidates. The fans' vote will account for a full one percent of the total ballot in each phase. The Hobey Hat Trick of three finalists is announced April 1, with the winner being announced April 9.
