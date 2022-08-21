I admit I have a bias toward letter carriers. A good bias. Our son, Joe, is a letter carrier and is one of those lucky souls who has discovered early on that if you love your work, you never work a day in your life.
Growing up, being a mailman was one of those jobs everyone wanted but very few people got. How great would it be to get paid for walking all day? You could eat anything you wanted and never gain weight. Even a diet of pizza three times a week with pasta on the days in between wouldn’t cause your scale to explode.
But back then the odds of getting a postal job were up there with winning the lottery so when Joe told us he was applying with the post office a few years ago, our response was, “Good luck with that one.”
Of course, times have changed, and the post office is now hiring, words that would have been music to our ears back in the old days. Joe signed on and is a mailman in Minneapolis. Not a week passes without some mail tale coming from Joe about the people and pets on his route. Through his experiences, we have learned that there’s a lot more to delivering the mail than just walking, but that’s all right because being a mail carrier makes Joe one happy camper.
Most of the mailmen I have known share the same upbeat attitude. They are usually smiling even though they are out in the elements — rain, snow, oppressive humidity — you name it, they deal with it. But they always have time to pause for a moment to chat. And even if they don’t really have the time, they still chat.
Our mailman, Ben, is much like Joe in that he has taken the time to get to know everyone on his route. Ben wins the Best Attitude of the Day award five days a week. Whenever I see Ben coming down the block with the mail, I’m reminded of Mr. Rogers’ neighborhood, and it feels like for a few moments the world — and the neighborhood — is ticking along as it should.
Ben also writes the nicest thank you notes every year for Christmas gifts. When I told him last year that I was using his thank you note as an example of how thank you notes should be written, he laughed.
“I just try to put a little bit of myself in each thank you,” he said. “I think about the people I’m writing to and let them know how much I enjoy seeing them on my route every day.”
See what I mean about attitude?
Sociologists have long said people who feel a lack of connection with other people in their neighborhood often have a lack of connection with the rest of the world as well. That lack makes them feel isolated and vulnerable to all kinds of ills, an assessment that seems spot on to me.
We used to have a better sense of belonging to a neighborhood, town, apartment complex, what have you. We used to know everyone on the block. We shopped at local stores where we got to know the cashiers and the clerks and the lady behind the counter at the dry cleaners. Now we shop online with a pop-up chatbot to assist us and believe me, that chatbot is not going to remember you from visit to visit and it’s never going to ask you how your vacation was.
So I say thank God for mailmen. Mailmen are one of the few remaining links to community that many of us have these days. We know roughly what time they’ll be arriving each day and even if they don’t deliver much personal mail anymore, even if all they have for us are a handful of bills or a bunch of flyers, I think I can safely say most of us are happy to see them. Our dogs, not so much, but the humans in the house for sure.
And I’m proud our son has joined their ranks. If I can’t be a letter carrier, I’m glad at least one member of our family can eat pizza every night and still stay skinny.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.