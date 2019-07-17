House disapproves
Saudi arm sales
WASHINGTON — Congress is heading for a showdown with President Donald Trump after the House voted on Wednesday to block his administration from selling billions of dollars in weapons and maintenance support to Saudi Arabia.
The Senate cleared the three resolutions last month, but like the House, fell well short of a veto-proof majority. Overturning a president's veto requires a two-thirds majority in both the House and Senate.
FaceApp draws
security concerns
WASHINGTON — The top Senate Democrat is calling on the FBI to review a Russian company's trendy smartphone app that transforms faces from photos into younger and older images of the person, according to a letter obtained by The Associated Press.
Senator Chuck Schumer says in the letter Wednesday to the FBI and Federal Trade Commission that he's concerned FaceApp could pose "national security and privacy risks for millions of U.S. citizens."
Cohen investigation
declared complete
NEW YORK — Federal prosecutors have told a judge in New York they have concluded their investigation into campaign finance crimes committed by President Donald Trump's former lawyer, Michael Cohen.
The closure of the case is the strongest suggestion yet that federal prosecutors have decided not to bring criminal charges against anyone besides Cohen in the hush-money scheme.
The Associated Press
