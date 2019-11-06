Kentucky governor seeks recanvass
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Republican Gov. Matt Bevin asked Wednesday for a recanvass of Kentucky election results that showed him more than 5,000 votes behind Democrat Andy Beshear, who discounted the challenge and began preparing to take office.
Beshear, the state’s attorney general, said he’s confident in the election outcome, saying any review would show he won the hard-fought campaign.
Escapees caught at Mexican border
SAN FRANCISCO — Two murder suspects who escaped from a jail on California’s central coast eluded an intense manhunt, traveled hundreds of miles and crossed into Mexico but were arrested trying to walk back into the United States, authorities said Wednesday.
Jonathan Salazar, 20, and Santos Fonseca, 21, were arrested by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials at a port of entry in San Ysidro — the nation’s largest border crossing — early Wednesday, said Monterey County Sheriff’s Office Capt. John Thornburg.
Airman falls out of plane over Gulf
HURLBURT FIELD, Fla. — The U.S. military and local Florida law enforcement are searching the Gulf of Mexico for an airman who fell out of a plane during a parachute training exercise.
An Air Force news release said the special tactics airman departed a C-130 aircraft Tuesday morning during a planned static-line jump several miles south of Florida’s Hurlburt Field and made an unintentional water landing.
The Associated Press
