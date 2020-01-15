Police: Student killed by friend
HOUSTON — A 16-year-old student mistakenly shot his friend in their Houston-area high school’s ROTC room before fleeing and being arrested several hours later, officials said Wednesday.
The two were in a room at Bellaire High School with four other students but no adult Tuesday afternoon when the 16-year-old took a semi-automatic pistol out of his waistband and pulled the trigger, killing 19-year-old Cesar Cortes, said Lt. Greg Bartlett.
U.S. rep. seeks alcohol treatment
PHOENIX — U.S.
Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick
of Arizona said Wednesday that she’s taking time
off from her congressional duties to seek treatment
for alcohol dependence
after a “serious” fall last week.
Kirkpatrick, a Democrat whose swing district in southern Arizona has been targeted by Republicans in the November election, said she’s “finally seeking this help after struggling to do so in the past.”
Three released at Pearl Harbor
HONOLULU — A mortar round was found late
Tuesday in a vehicle at a gate to the sprawling Pearl Harbor military base, shutting down the base for hours and leading three people to be taken into custody, military officials said Wednesday.
The vehicle’s occupants were released Wednesday. No information was available about them, and it’s not clear if they will face charges. Authorities said the mortar round was inert.
