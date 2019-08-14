King: Rape, incest saved humanity
Iowa Rep. Steve King told a group of conservatives Wednesday that “rape” and “incest” may have saved humanity from extinction.
“What if we went back through all the family trees and just pulled out anyone who was a product of rape or incest? Would there be any population of the world left if we did that?” the Republican said during a breakfast speech in Urbandale, Iowa.
King lost his committee assignments in January after he questioned in an interview why phrases like “white supremacist” and “white nationalist” were considered “offensive.”
O’Rourke to resume campaign
WASHINGTON — Beto O’Rourke will formally
rejoin the presidential race on Thursday, resuming a campaign that has been suspended for nearly two weeks with what he promises will be a “major address to the nation” from his hometown of El Paso, Texas, where a mass shooting killed 22 people.
The Democratic former congressman will outline “the path forward” for his presidential campaign “and for the future of the country.”
Former contractor gets life sentence
WASHINGTON — A former Blackwater security contractor was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison for his role in the 2007 shooting of unarmed civilians in Iraq that left 14 people dead.
Federal judge Royce Lamberth issued the sentence after a succession of friends and relatives requested leniency for Nicholas Slatten, who was found guilty of first-degree murder by a jury in December.
News services
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.