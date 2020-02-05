Avalanche sweeps through rescuers
ANKARA, Turkey — An avalanche slammed into a mountain road in eastern Turkey on Wednesday, wiping out a huge team of rescue workers sent to find people missing in an earlier avalanche. Officials said 33 emergency workers were killed, 53 were injured and others are still buried under the snow.
Wednesday’s avalanche increased the overall death toll from the disaster to 38.
Authorities did not say how many people might still be under the snow.
Eight killed in Iraqi protests
BAGHDAD — At least eight anti-government protesters were shot dead and 52 were wounded in clashes with followers of a radical Shiite cleric in southern Iraq on Wednesday, Iraqi medical officials and activists said.
The violence comes as new divisions have emerged among protesters and supporters of radical Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr, who initially threw his weight behind the uprising.
But he then re-positioned himself toward the political establishment after political elites selected Mohammed Allawi as prime minister-designate, a candidate he endorsed.
British bodyguard leaves gun behind
LONDON — London’s Metropolitan Police are investigating after former Prime Minister David Cameron’s bodyguard reportedly left his gun in an airplane bathroom in New York.
The Daily Mail newspaper reported that the weapon found Monday on a British Airways plane at New York’s Kennedy Airport was handed to flight attendants. The Sun reported that passports for Cameron and the bodyguard were also found.
The Associated Press
