Turkish diplomat
killed in Iraq
IRBIL, Iraq — Unknown gunmen opened fire inside a Turkish-owned restaurant in the northern Iraqi city of Irbil on Wednesday, killing at least one Turkish diplomat stationed in Ankara's consulate and one Iraqi civilian, Turkish officials and Kurdish security forces said.
The perpetrators apparently got away.
Johnson: U.S. deal
won't be quick
Boris Johnson, the favorite to succeed Theresa May as U.K. prime minister, said a trade deal won't be reached with the U.S. soon after Brexit, predicting discussions will be "tough" and "robust."
A U.S. trade deal was held up by Brexit campaigners, including Johnson, as one of the great prizes of leaving the European Union, and the Times reported earlier this week that Johnson would seek a limited agreement with the world's biggest economy soon after Brexit.
Power-sharing deal
signed in Sudan
CAIRO — Sudan's pro-democracy movement and the ruling military council signed a document early Wednesday that outlines a power-sharing deal, but the two sides are still at work on a more contentious constitutional agreement that would specify the division of powers.
The signing ceremony held in the capital, Khartoum, after marathon overnight talks, marks an important step in the transition to civilian rule following the military overthrow of long-ruling autocrat Omar al-Bashir amid mass protests in April.
The Associated Press
