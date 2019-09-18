EU: Johnson not truly negotiating
STRASBOURG, France — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was accused by European Union officials Wednesday of failing to negotiate seriously and branded the “father of lies” by a lawyer in the U.K. Supreme Court, as his plan to leave the EU in just over six weeks faced hurdles on both sides of the Channel.
In Strasbourg, France, the European Parliament said it would be the fault of Britain, not the bloc, if the U.K. crashed out of the EU without a divorce deal on the scheduled Oct. 31 departure day.
Trudeau wore brownface in 2001
OTTAWA, Ontario — Canadian leader Justin Trudeau’s campaign for national elections was hit Wednesday by the publication of a yearbook photo showing him in brownface makeup at a costume party in 2001.
Time magazine posted the photo, which it says was published in the yearbook from the West Point Grey Academy, a private school in British Columbia where Trudeau worked as a teacher before entering politics.
Trudeau, who launched his reelection campaign exactly one week ago, said he should have known better.
Niger starts work on new pipeline
NIAMEY, Niger — Niger has started construction on an oil pipeline that will link it to the coast through West African neighbor Benin, a project that Niger’s president said will bolster the country’s economic development.
President Issoufou Mahamadou called the 1,982 kilometer-long pipeline one of Niger’s most important projects since independence.
The Associated Press
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.