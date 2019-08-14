Corbyn to call confidence vote
LONDON — Britain’s main opposition leader, Jeremy Corbyn, on Wednesday said he intends to call a vote of no confidence in the government of Prime Minister Boris Johnson to stop a “disastrous” no-deal Brexit.
The left-wing leader of the Labour Party said in a letter to the leaders of other political parties and senior backbenchers that the government has “no mandate for No Deal.”
July heat wave damaged Notre Dame
PARIS — Several stones fell from the vaulted ceiling of fire-ravaged Notre Dame after last month’s European heat wave, a French official said Wednesday, urging renewed stabilization efforts to prevent further damage to the iconic Paris cathedral.
The Culture Ministry official said the stones crumbled after temperatures reached a record 42.6 Celsius (108.7 Fahrenheit) in Paris in late July. The official said heat quickly dried out the mortar that was holding the ceiling stones in place.
Everest rules may be tightened
KATHMANDU, Nepal — A Nepal government committee formed after a bad mountaineering season on Mount Everest has recommended requiring climbers to have scaled tall peaks, undergone proper training, and possess certificates of good health and insurance that would cover rescue costs if required.
Of the 11 people who died during the spring climbing season this year, nine were climbing from the southern side of the peak in Nepal.
News services
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.