MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Dillon Brooks scored 28 points, Ja Morant added 25 and the Memphis Grizzlies rallied in the fourth quarter for a 119-112 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night.
Jaren Jackson Jr finished with 21 points, including a trio of 3-pointers in fourth after entering the period 1 for 7 over the first three quarters. Jae Crowder finished with 14 points and eight rebounds as Memphis won its third straight.
Rookie Jarrett Culver, the sixth overall pick in last summer’s draft, led the Timberwolves with a career-high 24 points, converting 8 of 11 shots, including 3 of 5 from outside the arc. Jeff Teague scored 18 points and handed out six assists for Minnesota, while Robert Covington scored 17 points.
The Associated Press
