It was official this spring — my three new Renaissance Birch trees planted in the fall of 2020 were declared dead. They appeared to be in a state of suffering all last summer, with hanging leaves.
Naturally, this first looked like a watering issue. I thought I wasn’t watering them enough. They were out on the fringe where the garden hose does not easily reach.
After closer investigation this spring, the trunks of all three trees were full of insect holes. So it was them, not me!
The insect eggs or larvae were likely in the trees when I purchased them, as I have no birch and many damaging insects are plant specific. I have ruled out bronze birch borer as a suspect as the damage done is not their “MO.” A winter research project!
One of the trees had a nice, straight water sprout growing from the base which I let grow last year. Just recently the original dead tree was cut away to give the sprout a fighting chance. It’s small but it looks healthy. A piece of cardboard was placed between the two before cutting to prevent the bark on the sprout from being injured during surgery. The mother birch tree did not appear to be grafted, so it should grow true as the parent tree.
Many trees, especially fruit trees, are grafted, which consists of a top piece called the scion, and the bottom piece called the rootstock. Often on these trees the top will die, but you will get sprouts coming out of the rootstock.
Time to replace!
The growth coming from the bottom will not be your desired tree on a grafted tree. How do you know? Somewhere on the trunk, about 1-2 feet high, there will be a bump, lump, knob — whatever you want to call it. This is where the tree’s parts were joined. Often, there will be small markings of colored paint near this junction as well.
If your tree doesn’t leaf out in the spring, it’s dead. You don’t need a second year just to be sure. My birch will be replaced with Cedar trees I have in a nursery bed, 25 of them waiting their turn to be planted. As usual, waiting for September to plant those outlying shrubs — fewer buckets of water to carry.
Always be improving
We all want to be a better, more efficient gardener, right? Take some time now to evaluate what your struggles are and how to improve for next year.
My struggles are weeds. Three specific weeds, to be exact: purslane, amaranth and quick weed. If not for them, my gardens would be showstoppers. With them, they look like a mess! I, like you, do not have hours to devote each week to pulling or shuffle hoeing weeds. Some weeds, like Amaranth do not respond to herbicides, torching or mowing off. Hand pulling is their only enemy.
In my yard evaluation this summer, I am ready to give up my large raspberry patch and turn it back to lawn. It is an area 50 feet long and 30 feet wide and too far from the house to get the needed care to thrive or even get those berries picked.
I still say raspberries are the easiest fruit to grow of the shrub/top fruits, but they still need work. I am opting instead to move 5-6 big plants to my house garden where I will still have enough for ice cream and margaritas. One less garden ‘neglecta.’
Garden space
Spacing in the garden is likely a constant issue, especially for new gardeners. More plants = less stuff. Crowded vegetable plants have a couple of things in common you can count on: low production and disease.
One main reason for low production is the result of not enough sun from being crowded and shaded by neighboring plants. Competition for water, nutrients and space to grow are also big issues.
Disease easily finds a home and spreads quickly because all of your plants are touching and the density of plant forest doesn’t dry out. Take notes and make an improved plan for next year!
