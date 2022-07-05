It’s peony pruning time in my garden.
So many of my peonies are enormous in size and shading their neighboring perennial friends. I seldom cut them for bouquets so I can cut off more to re-shape them now without harming them. Pruning can be a combination of deadheading and cutting back wayward stems stretching over other plants.
Some peonies had attractive seed pods and it’s not necessary to cut them back. Between cutting for bouquets and re-shaping if needed, you shouldn’t remove more than 25-30% of the plant’s foliage in any season. Resist mowing down until after hard frost. Other flowering plants like iris and salvias can be deadheaded now as well.
Load Up
Plants are on sale at many places – load up! The more plants you have, the less weeds that grow. It’s true. My established perennial beds need only about two rounds of shuffle hoeing in the spring and remain mostly weedless the remainder of the year.
Shade, my friend, plant shade is your friend. Large plants cast shade in the garden and hog up all the water. Not the best environment for weeds to take hold. That being said – buy more plants! The picture is Paeonia Apron Strings. It is a cactus flower type, not all peony are a big pink bomb type. This plant is nearly 5 feet across at the top and 2 feet across at the base. Huge!
Dig and Divide
Plants that are in containers can be installed in the garden/landscape anytime the soil is workable. Workable soil is defined as not frozen or too muddy. So, for our zone four, that should mean anytime from April to late October. Digging and dividing your existing plants needs to stop for most types by late August. The difference? A potted or containerized plant has a root system that is intact.
After removing the pot, you should gently tickle out the roots if the roots seem compacted, maintaining as much of the root ball as possible. The root hairs that bring the water to the plant are attached to the soil particles. If you remove the soil, you temporarily cut off the plants ability to get water. Even though you water the plant after installation, it can't take it up yet.
Digging and dividing plants is more extreme to the plant, as it involves separating or cutting through the root system. Obviously taking longer to recover and reestablish itself. Dividing a potted plant before installing would have the same effect as digging and dividing. I have 25 Bright Sunset daylilies on the chopping block for July to cover yet another slope.
Yes, many experienced gardeners can have success dividing into late fall. . .and you know who you are. But often winter can arrive sooner than expected bringing death to the divided. Peonies would be an exception, they are dug and divided after hard frost – late September into October. Plants from bulbs like Asiatic lilies and tulips are also divided in late fall.
On your late fall transplanted perennials, it’s also beneficial to apply a few inches of mulch material around the base of the plant. It helps to keep moisture and soil temps more even and warmer longer as it acts like an insulator. Sometimes plants just need an extra week or 2 to get established and be ready to bloom for you the next season.
What usually goes wrong with digging and dividing? Not cutting back the top grow is likely the number one reason for failure. Until the root system of a divided plant recovers, it cannot support the leaves and stems, so they wither and the plant begins to die back. Cutting back when dividing eliminates that issue. When the root system recovers, you will see new growth. It can seem wrong if you have never cut a plant back to the crown before.
Other issues may be temperatures; avoiding transplanting during hot stretches of weather. Dividing plants into smaller pieces can also lead to death. Wait until plants are large before attempting to divide.
Farmers Market Continues On
The Mankato Farmers Market is open for the 2022 season located at Best Buy on Adams Street.
The Saturday markets are from 8 a.m. until noon through October. Stop by for vegetable and flowering plants grown locally. Vegetables are starting to arrive – greens, radish, kohlrabi, rhubarb, onions and peas. Homemade soap products, hand crafted items, Beans local brewed coffee, spice mixes, farm fresh eggs, locally produced meats include beef, pork, bison and poultry. Honey products by Moody Bees, fresh Kettle Corn by Auntie Wendy’s, lots of fresh bouquets to choose from.
Weekday markets are 3:30-6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, also located at Best Buy.
