Sticking to the budget is top of mind for many shoppers but can be challenging when planning family meals. September is National Family Meals Month, and feeding your hungry family does not have to break the bank.
Skip the fast food and eat healthier to stick to your budget and health goals as a whole family.
Eating at home can be a healthier and less costly option when you follow these dietitian-approved tips:
Make meal planning a priority. Planning meals in advance helps pinpoint the ingredients needed and makes shopping more efficient. Decide what you want to eat and buy just the ingredients called for in the recipes (after checking your pantry to make sure you don’t double up on ingredients you already have). Take your family’s schedule into consideration to find meals that fit within the time constraints you have. Keep it simple with 10-15 family favorites that you know work.
Grocery shopping. Use grocery delivery or pick-up services to stop impulse buys and stick to your grocery list. This will help ensure you are getting just what you need and sticking to your budget!
Shop in season. Fresh fruits and veggies that are in season often taste better and are a cost-effective way to get more plants into your diet. Enjoy these while they are readily available and then switch to frozen in their off-season or canned unsweetened fruit and no-salt-added canned vegetables. Canned and frozen options are nutritiously dense, budget-friendly and perfect for keeping your pantry/freezer stocked with better-for-you sides and snacks!
Shop store brand. Stock your pantry with store’s exclusive value brands and save an average of 15-20% over national name brands. Using store brands for pantry staples, canned goods, frozen items, dairy and snacks is a great way to cook with quality ingredients without spending a fortune.
Focus on nutrient-rich foods. Stock up on foods that offer a nutritional punch without knocking out your budget. Eggs, oatmeal, beans, brown rice, nonfat Greek yogurt, whole-wheat bread and multigrain pasta are just some examples of inexpensive, nutrient-dense foods you can plan satisfying meals around.
Use up those leftovers. According to new research, Americans throw away 103 pounds of food from their fridge each year. Some studies report that about 30% of the U.S. food supply goes uneaten. We can do better. To help minimize this waste, have a plan for your leftovers. Bring last night’s supper to work for lunch. Turn leftover meat into quesadillas, roast up extra produce at the end of the week into a vegetable medley or add to eggs for a hearty breakfast.
