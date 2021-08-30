Late summer should be known as the "Season of Abundance!"
There, I declared it. Crates of sweet corn, piles of tomatoes, peppers, root crops and melons. Unwanted things are in abundance as well, such as weeds and more weeds, box elder bugs and the recent rain.
I recently saw a person on social media wondering why seedless watermelons were more expensive then seeded ones? Let me count the ways!
First, seeds to produce seedless watermelon can cost over 50 cents per seed, verses pennies for standard watermelon seeds. Seeds for seedless melons are triploids and take a couple of steps to create. A standard melon plant is a diploid with 22 chromosomes and is cross bred with a tetraploid melon which has double the chromosomes.
Those parent plants produce fruits and the seeds collected are triploids. The parentage crossing causes them to be sterile, producing no seeds.
Enter the seedless melon.
Occasionally you may find a white, harmless and edible seed hull in a seedless melon. Seedless melons were developed in the 1950’s but really didn’t find their stride in production until the 1990’s. Tim Guldan of Guldan Family Farms says there are many sizes and only two colors — but lots of flavors.
All watermelons are not equal. Last week I got a Yellow Doll melon from Tim, and they are the best! The yellow color is that of a banana popsicle: sweet and crisp. And it is not seedless, but darn worth picking them out. Seedless melon plants need a pollinator melon of a different type available growing close by.
Often, the pollinator is a non-producing plant so there are typically fewer melons per field than growing a seeded melon.
What are good melon qualities? Sweetness, crisp (not soggy) flesh, long shelf life so they don’t rot quickly and, of course, terrific flavor.
Color splash
Color combos as well as plant texture are two main considerations when planning a perennial garden.
Make a list of bloom times and flower colors when deciding which flower will go where. Of course, the height and width of a full-grown plant must be considered as well.
This year, garden plants may not have gotten to their full potential, which is no surprise with the drought conditions. All of my established perennial beds have plant overlap. If you can see the garden soil, there is a spot that needs filling.
My recent plant purchases are taller, narrower plants that perfectly fill those small spots like echinacea and salvias.
Gertrude Jekyll was a famous English garden designer in the early 1900’s who was primarily known for her white flowering gardens. I prefer more color, and my favorite combo — as hopefully seen in the photo from July — is purple and orange. The daylily is Pumpkin Ruffles and the purples are Russian Sage and balloon flower.
Perennials: Can you dig it?
Perennial plants are likely on sale now, and it is a great time to install them. If plants are root bound with obvious roots growing in a circle, use a knife or something to make a few cuts into the mass and pull them out a bit. If roots system are not over grown, then just a bit of a tickle will do before placing in the planting hole.
Dig your holes before removing plants from the pots — root hairs start to dry out in only 20 seconds, so work quickly my friends!
Brush strokes
When is a good time to cut down unwanted brush?
I prefer now and here is my reasoning. The plants, woody plants in this case, have used much of their stored energy to produce this season’s growth and foliage. When you cut them down at this time and year, they don’t have much energy to make a comeback. When they do make their small effort to re-sprout, I will hit them with a woody/brush-type weed killer. This way you also need less spray to be effective.
If they re-sprout in the spring, then hit them with spray right away again before they get 6 feet tall. European Buckthorn continues to be my main woody weed that can crowd out the native vegetation.
Visit us at the Mankato Farmers' Market! We are located at the Best Buy parking lot on Adams Street.
