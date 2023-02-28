EAGLE LAKE — An injury crash Tuesday morning involving a large truck with a fixed trailer and a pickup at an intersection between Eagle Lake and Madison Lake is under investigation.
A 2009 Freightliner was traveling west on Highway 60 at 11:38 a.m. when its driver attempted a left turn to eastbound Highway 14, according to the State Patrol. The semi and an eastbound 2019 Ford Ranger crashed in the intersection.
The semi's driver, Charles Roy Ramey, 43, of Mankato, was not injured. Information about Ramey's passenger, a 25-year-old Mountain Lake man, will be released later, as will information about the driver of the pickup, a 72-year-old Waterville man, and his passenger, a 70-year-old Waterville woman.
Road conditions were dry, the patrol said.
