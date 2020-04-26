MANKATO — TRUE Transit is temporarily waiving its bus fees in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Free dial-a-ride service is available to people needing essential transportation in Blue Earth, Nicollet or Le Sueur counties.
The fee waiver decision was made to help those financially struggling due to the economic impact of the coronavirus. Passengers will be seated at a safe distance from other passengers and the bus driver, as recommended by Minnesota Department of Transportation.
Bus service is available 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. The service does not provide rides from one point to another within Mankato, North Mankato, St. Peter or Le Sueur.
To reserve a seat, riders should call TRUE Transit at 388-8783 or go to: truetransit.org. Reservations must be made at least one business day in advance.
