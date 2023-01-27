When you’re working with a limited budget, and it’s your job to try to book the best musicians to perform in a music series you’re curating, it helps to get a little … crafty.
Dale Haefner has been curating such a series at Minnesota State University for roughly 25 years. In those early days — where the budgets were extra lean — he had his eye on a performer he really wanted to bring to campus: Marcia Ball, the great blues singer.
He called her people. Asked them how much it would take to bring Ball to campus. Price tag: $9,000.
“This was about the year 2000, and the series was maybe 4 years old at that time,” Haefner recalled. “I was just starting to build relationships in the community of donors and businesses, building in-kind donations, things like that.”
He thanked them for the info … and bided his time.
A few weeks later, he called back.
“Is it still $9,000?” he asked.
“Well, we could probably do $7,000,” her agent said.
He bided his time some more. Called back several times. Each time the price came down.
Finally …
“I got her here for $2,700,” he said with a grin.
Haefner’s Performance Series is one of the longest-running such programming endeavors in the area. Each year it brings in some of the best musicians in the state and region, and almost always includes a few hidden gems.
The series is responsible for appearances by Dave Simonett of Trampled by Turtles, Martin Zellar of the Gear Daddies, Jeremy Messersmith, Chastity Brown, Jon Cleary and Dessa, who returns in a few months when the MSU Music Department’s Storytellers Series resumes after a pandemic hiatus.
The series is stuffed with blues, rock, country, jazz, folk and indie artists. Some perform in the university’s recital hall, while others, especially the better-known blues acts, perform at Hooligan’s.
As a venue, Haefner says Hooligan’s is a perfect place that provides both an intimate setting and the kind of perks a blues crowd craves.
“Mainly the audience coming in to Performance Series events are people our age,” he says, smiling, gesturing to the 50-something man who has asked the question. “I know what they like. And I put acts at Hooligan’s that are appropriate to that venue. So people can come in and have dinner and cocktails and then dance. So that’s what I’m looking at.”
Michael Olson, chair of MSU’s music department, said the series has developed a reputation for bringing quality music and performances to campus.
“When somebody sees a Performance Series event, and it’s an artist they don’t know, they go because they know whatever’s coming in is something that I’d like,” he said. “That’s the gold standard of any series right? That’s what any entertainment series wants to see. There’s a trust in that brand name because of the success of curation over a long period of time. And that’s really one of the sort of hallmarks of the success of this.”
Some of the highlights in the spring lineup include Pieta Brown (see related story), Tab Benoit, Dessa and The Jimmys. The series also includes a number of performances by student bands and ensembles.
Longtime Performance Series fan Ken Tritz, a blues lover, said he loves the variety of music Haefner brings to the series.
“He brings a wide range of music, which is really kind of nice to see. Anywhere from jazz to a lot of solo artists. He does a really nice job at at snagging some real good national acts,” Tritz said. “That’s what’s really nice. You don’t get to see shows that are intimate, really, from some of those people that come through, especially when it’s at the college.”
Michelle Behsman agreed. She said she and her husband have been coming to Performance Series shows for years
“I’ve been buying tickets and going to these shows for over 20 years,” she said. “Oftentimes, it’s with a large group of people who appreciate the kind of music that the music series brings to Mankato. It’s nice to have an organization like our university bring in acts that are recognized nationally with Grammy Awards and other music awards.”
