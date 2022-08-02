According to my mature Autumn Blaze Maple, fall is here. This tree has been turning red early for a couple of years and was installed as a 6-footer 22 years ago. Last year it had a somewhat sparse canopy and the leaves weren’t completely filled out.
This year, with proper watering, I solved that issue. Not sure why I haven’t fertilized it yet – LGS (lazy gardener syndrome). An iron shortage is likely to blame and would be an easy fix for the early color change. If your soil pH is on the high side, making it more alkaline, the iron in the soil is not as available for your tree to use. Lowering the pH with iron sulfate (sulfur) every four to six months will help. Get that on the to-do list and, of course, follow the directions on the package.
Stress causes tree issues
This can be watering, nutrition, insects feeding on leaves, insects inside of the tree, people digging around the roots, too much shade and driving vehicles/equipment too close to the root zone causing compaction.
How’s your lawn in this hot weather?
If your lawn feels spongy when you walk on it and it hasn’t just rained, it’s time to dethatch your lawn. Using a dethatching blade a couple times a year will also keep the lawn healthy. But if you use a mulching mower, you may never need to dethatch.
Thatch is the dead grass plants and clippings that collect and compact above the soil surface. De-thatching blades loosen up the thatch so you can rake it off. It may appear like a miniature hay field after dethatching. During the gardening season, use the thatch material around your veggie plants for a summer mulch...assuming your clippings aren’t full of weed seeds.
Here are a few late and growing season turf tips: Your last mow should be the shortest of the season. Shorter grass in winter will be less likely to get snow mold and other turf disease issues. Shorter grass also lets more sunshine hit the soil to warm it up in the spring. Ever wonder why your neighbor’s grass is green before yours? Shorter grass.
For those of you who already scalp your lawn, mow at the same height. Rake extra hard in the fall to remove debris when grass plants are tough, lightly if at all in the spring when plants are new and tender. Using a mulching mower is best. It creates tiny pieces that decay quickly and are also great for worm food.
Healthy soil should have 10 earthworms for every cubic foot of soil. No food means no worms. You can use a winterizer fertilizer as late as Halloween. You can eliminate using any fertilizer if you use a mulching mower as the nitrogen released from the clippings will be more than adequate for healthy turf. Maintaining a healthy, thick lawn is the best weed control strategy.
During the growing season, grass should be maintained at a height of three inches. Don't scalp your lawn. Longer grass equals longer healthy roots that will sustain plants through dry times. If turf grass turns brown during dry times, it’s going dormant, not dead. Do not water turf unless you intend to water one to two times a week to sustain it if it doesn't rain.
The grass plants use a lot of stored energy to come out of dormancy when you apply water. So, if you water only once and the drought continues, now you may have some plant death. Either leave it or maintain it until regular rain returns.
Aerating a compacted lawn is generally only needed every four to six years if at all. A few clues that your lawn is compacted: your lawn is feeling spongy, you have a lot of plantain weed (loves compacted soil), or poor drainage – puddles remain long after the rain stops.
Aerating is a different process than dethatching. You can hire this out by a lawn care service which will run their machine over your lawn creating little soil plugs. Or you can use a potato fork and with a rocking motion create your own air spaces in the soil. It may sound like a big job, but put it on a grid and do one section every week, aerobic aerating. Create a class and invite friends.
Farmers market continues
The Mankato Farmers Market is open for the 2022 season located at Best Buy on Adams Street.
The Saturday markets are from 8 a.m. until noon through October. Vegetables are coming in – sweet corn, cabbage, green beans, cantaloupe. Homemade soap products, hand crafted items, pottery, fresh pies by the Pietsch’s and the Pie Peddler, Beans locally-brewed coffee, spice mixes, artisan breads at Market Bakery, honey, farm fresh eggs, locally produced meats include beef, pork, bison and poultry. Fresh Kettle Corn by Auntie Wendy’s, lots of fresh bouquets to choose from. Stop on by.
Weekday markets go from 3:30-6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, also located at Best Buy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.