It never ceases to amaze me how those young gymnasts can fold themselves in two. They are so flexible that it looks as if their bones must be made of rubber.
Many bridge deals, like today’s, require flexibility too.
West opened with a weak two-bid, showing a good six-card suit and 6-10 high-card points. Over North’s takeout double, East did a triple somersault up to five diamonds. South, caught between the uneven bars, was thin for five hearts. North couldn’t do less than pirouette up to six.
At first glance, it seems South must lose two spade tricks. But she made short work of vaulting that horse safely. She ruffed the opening lead, drew trumps, ruffed the last diamond, cashed dummy’s top clubs, discarding a spade from hand, and ruffed dummy’s low club. Now South knew that West had begun with two hearts, six diamonds, four clubs and, therefore, only one spade. South guaranteed her contract by leading a low spade from hand and ducking in the dummy. Whichever defender won the trick would be endplayed. West would have to concede a ruff-and-sluff; East would have to do the same or lead away from the spade king.
“Well played,” said East graciously, “but what happens if my partner leads the spade nine at trick one?”
“Then,” replied South after a little thought, “I win with the ace, ruff my diamonds in the dummy, draw trumps and play four rounds of clubs, throwing two spades from hand. West wins but is endplayed. On the forced diamond return, I ruff in the dummy and sluff my last spade loser.” Cool!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.