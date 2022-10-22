BC-TV SportsWatch,0040
Sunday, October 23
AUTO RACING
12:30 p.m.
ABC — Formula 1: The Aramco United States Grand Prix, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas
12:30 p.m.
CNBC — FIM MotoGP: The Petronas Grand Prix of Malaysia, Selangor, Malaysia (Taped)
1:30 p.m.
NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The Dixie Vodka 400, Playoffs - Round of 8, Homestead-Miami Speedway, Homestead, Fla.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
11 a.m.
ACCN — Rutgers at Syracuse
1 p.m.
ACCN — Saint Joseph's at North Carolina
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)
3 p.m.
BTN — Wisconsin at Northwestern
5 p.m.
PAC-12N — Stanford at UCLA
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
1 p.m.
BTN — Rutgers at Michigan St.
PAC-12N — UCLA at Utah
3 p.m.
SECN — Mississippi St. at Vanderbilt
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
11 a.m.
SECN — Alabama at Georgia
12 p.m.
ESPN2 — Wisconsin at Michigan
ESPNU — Louisville at Pittsburgh
1 p.m.
SECN — South Carolina at LSU
2 p.m.
ESPNU — Kentucky at Texas A&M
3 p.m.
PAC-12N — UCLA at California
FIGURE SKATING
1 p.m.
E! — ISU: The Grand Prix of Figure Skating - Skate America, Norwood, Mass.
GOLF
6 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Mallorca Golf Open, Final Round, Golf Santa Ponsa, Mallorca, Spain
1:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The CJ CUP, Final Round, Congaree Golf Club, Gillisonville, S.C.
5:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Dominion Energy Charity Classic (Playoff‥1), Final Round, James River Course, Henrico, Va. (Taped)
HORSE RACING
11:30 a.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
1:30 p.m.
FS1 — N.L. Championship Series: San Diego at Philadelphia, Game 5
6 p.m.
TBS — A.L. Championship Series: Houston at NY Yankees, Game 4
NBA BASKETBALL
6 p.m.
NBATV — Washington at Cleveland
7 p.m.
NBATV — Phoenix at LA Clippers
BSN — Minnesota at Oklahoma City
NFL FOOTBALL
12 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Detroit at Dallas, Indianapolis at Tennessee, Cleveland at Baltimore
FOX — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at Cincinnati, Green Bay at Washington, Tampa Bay at Carolina, NY Giants at Jacksonville
3:05 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: NY Jets at Denver OR Houston at Las Vegas
3:25 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: Seattle at LA Chargers OR Kansas City at San Francisco
7:15 p.m.
NBC — Pittsburgh at Miami
NHL HOCKEY
4 p.m.
ESPN — Anaheim at Detroit
SOCCER (MEN'S)
8 a.m.
CNBC — Premier League: Fulham at Leeds United
USA — Premier League: Leicester City at Wolverhampton
10:30 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Newcastle United at Tottenham Hotspur
12 p.m.
ESPN — MLS Eastern Conference Playoff: NY City FC at Montreal, Semifinal
1:45 p.m.
CBSSN — Napoli at AS Roma
7 p.m.
ESPN — MLS Western Conference Playoff: FC Dallas at Austin, Semifinal
8 p.m.
FS1 — Liga MX Playoff: Pachuca at Monterrey, Semifinal - Leg 2
SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
5:55 a.m.
CBSSN — FASL: Arsenal at Liverpool
4 p.m.
CBSSN — NWSL Playoff: San Diego FC at Portland FC, Semifinal
6:30 p.m.
CBSSN — NWSL Playoff: Kansas City at OL Reign, Semifinal
9 p.m.
CBSSN — Bundesliga: Bayern at Wolfsburg (Taped)
TENNIS
9 a.m.
TENNIS — Stockholm-ATP, Antwerp-ATP, Naples-ATP Finals
6 p.m.
TENNIS — Guadalajara-WTA Final ---
