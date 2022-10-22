BC-TV SportsWatch,0040

 

Sunday, October 23

AUTO RACING

12:30 p.m.

ABC — Formula 1: The Aramco United States Grand Prix, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas

12:30 p.m.

CNBC — FIM MotoGP: The Petronas Grand Prix of Malaysia, Selangor, Malaysia (Taped)

1:30 p.m.

NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The Dixie Vodka 400, Playoffs - Round of 8, Homestead-Miami Speedway, Homestead, Fla.

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

11 a.m.

ACCN — Rutgers at Syracuse

1 p.m.

ACCN — Saint Joseph's at North Carolina

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)

3 p.m.

BTN — Wisconsin at Northwestern

5 p.m.

PAC-12N — Stanford at UCLA

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

1 p.m.

BTN — Rutgers at Michigan St.

PAC-12N — UCLA at Utah

3 p.m.

SECN — Mississippi St. at Vanderbilt

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)

11 a.m.

SECN — Alabama at Georgia

12 p.m.

ESPN2 — Wisconsin at Michigan

ESPNU — Louisville at Pittsburgh

1 p.m.

SECN — South Carolina at LSU

2 p.m.

ESPNU — Kentucky at Texas A&M

3 p.m.

PAC-12N — UCLA at California

FIGURE SKATING

1 p.m.

E! — ISU: The Grand Prix of Figure Skating - Skate America, Norwood, Mass.

GOLF

6 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Mallorca Golf Open, Final Round, Golf Santa Ponsa, Mallorca, Spain

1:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The CJ CUP, Final Round, Congaree Golf Club, Gillisonville, S.C.

5:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Dominion Energy Charity Classic (Playoff‥1), Final Round, James River Course, Henrico, Va. (Taped)

HORSE RACING

11:30 a.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

1:30 p.m.

FS1 — N.L. Championship Series: San Diego at Philadelphia, Game 5

6 p.m.

TBS — A.L. Championship Series: Houston at NY Yankees, Game 4

NBA BASKETBALL

6 p.m.

NBATV — Washington at Cleveland

7 p.m.

NBATV — Phoenix at LA Clippers

BSN — Minnesota at Oklahoma City

NFL FOOTBALL

12 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Detroit at Dallas, Indianapolis at Tennessee, Cleveland at Baltimore

FOX — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at Cincinnati, Green Bay at Washington, Tampa Bay at Carolina, NY Giants at Jacksonville

3:05 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: NY Jets at Denver OR Houston at Las Vegas

3:25 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Seattle at LA Chargers OR Kansas City at San Francisco

7:15 p.m.

NBC — Pittsburgh at Miami

NHL HOCKEY

4 p.m.

ESPN — Anaheim at Detroit

SOCCER (MEN'S)

8 a.m.

CNBC — Premier League: Fulham at Leeds United

USA — Premier League: Leicester City at Wolverhampton

10:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Newcastle United at Tottenham Hotspur

12 p.m.

ESPN — MLS Eastern Conference Playoff: NY City FC at Montreal, Semifinal

1:45 p.m.

CBSSN — Napoli at AS Roma

7 p.m.

ESPN — MLS Western Conference Playoff: FC Dallas at Austin, Semifinal

8 p.m.

FS1 — Liga MX Playoff: Pachuca at Monterrey, Semifinal - Leg 2

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

5:55 a.m.

CBSSN — FASL: Arsenal at Liverpool

4 p.m.

CBSSN — NWSL Playoff: San Diego FC at Portland FC, Semifinal

6:30 p.m.

CBSSN — NWSL Playoff: Kansas City at OL Reign, Semifinal

9 p.m.

CBSSN — Bundesliga: Bayern at Wolfsburg (Taped)

TENNIS

9 a.m.

TENNIS — Stockholm-ATP, Antwerp-ATP, Naples-ATP Finals

6 p.m.

TENNIS — Guadalajara-WTA Final ---

