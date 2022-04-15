BC-TV SportsWatch,0836

Saturday, April 16

AUTO RACING

2 p.m.

NBC — AMA Supercross: Round 14, Atlanta

3:30 p.m.

FS2 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying, Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt, Bristol, Tenn.

5 p.m.

FS2 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt, Bristol, Tenn.

7 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Pinty's Truck Race on Dirt, Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt, Bristol, Tenn.

BOWLING

12 p.m.

FS1 — PBA Playoffs: Round of 16, Lake Wales, Fla. (Taped)

BOXING

6 p.m.

SHO — WBA Showtime Championship Main Card: Radzhab Butaev vs. Eimantas Stanionis (Welterweights), Arlington, Texas

COLLEGE BASEBALL

1 p.m.

SECN — Kentucky at Missouri

6 p.m.

PAC-12N — Stanford at UCLA

SECN — Florida at Vanderbilt

COLLEGE BOWLING

7 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Championship: TBD, Final, Columbus, Ohio

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

11 a.m.

ACCN — Miami Spring Game: From Miami Gardens, Fla.

BTN — Ohio St. Spring Game: From Columbus, Ohio

12 p.m.

ESPN2 — Georgia Spring Game: From Athens, Ga.

1 p.m.

ACCN — Wake Forest Spring Game: From Winston-Salem, N.C.

BTN — Michigan St. Spring Game: From East Lansing, Mich.

PAC-12N — Oregon St. Spring Game: From Corvallis, Ore.

3 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia Tech Spring Game: From Blacksburg, Va.

5 p.m.

ACCN — Duke Spring Game: From Durham, N.C.

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN'S)

12 p.m.

ABC — NCAA Championships: Final, Fort Worth, Texas

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN'S)

11 a.m.

CBSSN — Boston U. at Loyola (Md.)

ESPNU — Rutgers at Michigan

3 p.m.

BTN — Ohio St. at Maryland

ESPNU — Syracuse at North Carolina

5 p.m.

ESPNU — Penn St. at Johns Hopkins

7 p.m.

ACCN — Quinnipiac at Virginia

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

11 a.m.

SECN — South Carolina at LSU

1 p.m.

ESPNU — Texas A&M at Tennessee

1:30 p.m.

CBSSN — St. John's at DePaul

2 p.m.

PAC-12N — Oregon at Arizona

4 p.m.

PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Washington

SECN — Mississippi St. at Alabama

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — Georgia at Missouri

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Kentucky at Arkansas

GOLF

12 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, Third Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head, S.C.

2 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, Third Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head, S.C.

6 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The LOTTE Championship, Final Round, Hoakalei Country Club, Ewa Beach, Hawaii

HORSE RACING

12 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

4:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Vicente Luque vs. Belal Muhammad (Welterweights), Las Vegas

MLB BASEBALL

12 p.m.

MLBN — Arizona at NY Mets

3 p.m.

BSN — Minnesota at Boston

FS1 — Atlanta at San Diego

6 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: St. Louis at Milwaukee OR Chicago Cubs at Colorado (8 p.m.)

9 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Cincinnati at LA Dodgers OR Houston at Seattle (Joined in Progress)

NBA BASKETBALL

12:10 p.m.

ESPN — Western Conference First Round: Utah at Dallas, Game 1

2:30 p.m.

ESPN — Western Conference First Round: Minnesota at Memphis, Game 1

5 p.m.

ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round: Toronto at Philadelphia, Game 1

7:30 p.m.

ABC — Western Conference First Round: Denver at Golden State, Game 1

NHL HOCKEY

11:30 p.m.

NHLN — Pittsburgh at Boston

2 p.m.

ABC — Minnesota at St. Louis

6 p.m.

NHLN — Toronto at Ottawa

SOCCER (MEN'S)

6:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Brighton & Hove Albion at Tottenham Hotspur

9 a.m.

CNBC — Premier League: Brentford at Watford

USA — Premier League: Norwich City at Manchester United

9 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: Inter Miami CF at Seattle

TENNIS

4 a.m.

TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Semifinals; Billie Jean King Cup Qualifiers: U.S. vs. Ukraine, Poland vs. Romania, Spain vs. Netherlands, Czech Republic vs. Britain

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Semifinals; Billie Jean King Cup Qualifiers: U.S. vs. Ukraine, Poland vs. Romania, Spain vs. Netherlands, Czech Republic vs. Britain

4:30 a.m. (Sunday)

TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Doubles Final

5 a.m. (Sunday)

TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Doubles Final

TRACK AND FIELD

4 p.m.

CNBC — USATF: The Golden Games at the Mt. SAC Relays, Walnut, Calif.

USFL FOOTBALL

6:30 p.m.

FOX — New Jersey vs. Birmingham, Birmingham, Ala.

NBC — New Jersey vs. Birmingham, Birmingham, Ala.

VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)

9 p.m.

CBSSN — Athletes Unlimited: Team Drews vs. Team De La Cruz, Dallas ---

