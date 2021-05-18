Mankato, MN (56001)

Today

Cloudy skies during the morning hours followed by thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 74F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers in the evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.