Mankato, MN (56001)

Today

Windy early with rain developing after midnight. Low 36F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy early with rain developing after midnight. Low 36F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.