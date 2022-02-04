BOWLING GREEN, OHIO — With several key players out of the lineup Friday night, the Minnesota State men’s hockey team needed some players to pick up the slack.
Dryden McKay and Brendan Furry did just that.
Furry scored two goals and McKay made 27 saves for the Mavericks en route to a 3-1 CCHA road victory over Bowling Green.
“It wasn’t always pretty,” MSU associate head coach Todd Knott said in a phone interview. “But the buy-in, that piece of it, I thought was there the entire night. Whether it’s some key blocked shots, defending, Dryden making a first save to where they can’t get a second, third.”
MSU got off to a great start when Andy Carroll scored the game’s first goal at 2:56 of the first. Carroll got a point-blank look off a line rush and beat Falcons’ goalie Christian Stoever high. The Mavericks took a 1-0 lead into the first intermission.
It was all BG early in the second, but McKay made 13 saves in the period, including several difficult ones, to help MSU manage the lead.
Furry scored the first of his two goals on the power play at 11:26 of the second, a goal that got MSU back on track. For Furry, a native of Toledo, Ohio, it was a homecoming game, as he had in the neighborhood of 140 family and friends in the building.
“I thought he got better as the game went on,” Knott said. “That line stepped up big at the end of the game — I was very proud of (Furry), Julian Napravnik and Cade Borchardt. They were still a pretty consistent line that didn’t spend a lot of time in our own end.”
The Falcons scored their lone goal at 14:54 of the third, but the Mavericks were able to hold on for the win.
Furry secured the victory with an empty-net goal with 18.2 seconds remaining.
“I thought they were the better team in the second half of the game, and Dryden McKay was our best player,” Knott said.
Shots on goal favored the Falcons 28-25. McKay made 27 saves in the victory.
For MSU, regular defensemen Wyatt Aamodt and Akito Hirose were both out of the lineup. First-line center Nathan Smith is currently with Team USA at the Olympics, along with head coach Mike Hastings.
Knott said Hirose didn’t travel with the team and is unavailable for Saturday’s game. He said Aamodt, who missed last weekend’s series as well, is “day-to-day.”
The Mavericks (26-5, 18-3 in CCHA) finish their series with Bowling Green at 6:07 p.m. Saturday.
