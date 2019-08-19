RAMALLAH, West Bank — The U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem on Monday was forced to postpone a conference it organized in the West Bank city of Ramallah after Palestinian officials and factions called for a boycott and threatened to organize protests.
The Palestinians cut all ties with the U.S. after it recognized disputed Jerusalem as the capital of Israel in 2017, and view the Trump administration as unfairly biased following a series of actions seen as hostile to their aspirations for an independent state.
The embassy had organized a conference this week to bring together alumni of U.S. educational and cultural programs, including dozens of Palestinians from the Gaza Strip who received permission from Israel to attend.
The Palestinian leadership viewed the conference as an attempt to circumvent its boycott of the U.S. administration.
"We are aware of recent statements regarding a planned event for alumni of U.S. educational and cultural programs," the U.S. Embassy said. "In order to avoid the Palestinian participants being put in a difficult situation, we have decided to postpone the event for now."
Representatives of several Palestinian factions held a press conference Monday at the hotel where the meeting was to have taken place.
"The U.S. administration, which has cut off all aid to our people, shut down our office in Washington and placed huge pressure on our leadership to accept a pro-Israel political plan will not do any good for our people," Spokesman Isam Baker told The Associated Press. "Therefore, we are boycotting any activities it organizes."
A statement released Sunday by the "national and Islamic forces of the Ramallah governorate" said they were determined to thwart the conference, calling it an attempt to "break the will of the Palestinian people." It said they planned to organize a "mass popular event to prevent this activity by all available means," calling for a sit-in and marches.
