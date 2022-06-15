BECKER — The United South Central boys golf team finished fifth in the Class A meet with a two-day score of 703 at Pebble Creek Golf Club Wednesday.
USC's Kadyn Neubauer and Minnesota Valley Lutheran's Ben Pearson tied for 16th at 162. Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton's Logan Thell took 19th at 163.
USC's Luke Pederson shot 174 to tie for 42nd, and the Rebels' Blake Bullerman tied for 57th at 182.
New Life Academy's Cole Witherow won at 146.
In the girls meet, New Ulm Cathedral's Kayla Goblirsch took 20th at 186, and JWP's Kirsten Thell tied for 30th at 196.
Emily Brandt of Legacy Christian Academy won at 165.
