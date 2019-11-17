NORTH MANKATO — Police are looking for a vehicle described as a white pickup truck hauling an empty trailer that allegedly struck a pedestrian in North Mankato Saturday night without stopping.
The Minnesota State Patrol reported Angie Elizabeth Rodriguez, 24, of St. James, was walking southbound along the shoulder of Highway 169 near the intersection of Webster Avenue when the southbound vehicle struck her, did not stop, and continued south on Highway 169.
Rodriguez was treated for non-life threatening injuries at Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato, according to the State Patrol.
