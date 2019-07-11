MANKATO — Max Goertzen’s bases-loaded single in the bottom of the eighth inning allowed Mankato White VFW Post 950 to defeat Shakopee 5-4 in the opening game of a baseball doubleheader Thursday at Franklin Rogers Park.
Whte also won the five-inning second game 7-2.
In the opener, Tanner Borchardt was the winning pitcher with three innings of relief.
Goertzen had two hits, while Hayden Mellen had two hits and two RBIs and Nic Cook had two hits and an RBI.
In the second game, Ethan Fox pitched all five innings, allowing three hits with five strikeouts. Goertzen had two hits and an RBI, and Jared Grams and Wyant Fowlds both had a hit and RBI.
White (10-7) hosts Eden Prairie on Saturday at Wolverton Field.
The Free Press
