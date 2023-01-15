MANKATO — With rising prices and a growing slate of street and bridge projects, Mankato city leaders are getting a bit nervous about a potential funding crunch in 2024-25.
It's enough of an issue that the city wants to explore pushing half of a much-needed reconstruction of Victory Drive into 2025 as it prepares to pay for one of the costliest Mankato transportation projects in several years — putting a new deck on the Veterans Memorial Bridge.
"It gives the city more flexibility," Assistant City Engineer Michael McCarty said of splitting the Victory Drive repairs and upgrades into a two-year project.
For both the Vets Bridge and Victory Drive, Mankato is a minor partner but an important one.
Victory Drive, aka Blue Earth County Road 82, is owned by the county. But fixing it also impacts the city, which must share the cost of construction where Victory intersects city streets — including major planned improvements at Hoffman Drive as well as modernizing the traffic signals there and at the intersection with Main Street. And the city finances trails and sidewalks on county roads within city limits.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation owns the Vets Bridge, but the bridge also connects directly to Mankato's Mulberry and Second streets.
The two projects could total $20 million or more. Mankato is expected to be responsible for about 20% of the Victory Drive expense, currently carrying a tentative total price tag of $4.7 million. The estimated cost of the Vets Bridge is $15.2 million, of which Mankato would cover roughly 46% with MnDOT handling the rest.
Mankato is applying for various grants for its share of the Vets Bridge. If those aren't awarded, the city would probably need to tap into its annual allocation from a fund established to ensure local governments get a fair share of the state gas tax. But that's also the fund that would be the obvious choice for Mankato's contribution to the Victory Drive project, McCarty said.
The City Council has authorized City Manager Susan Arntz to enter into an agreement with Blue Earth County to cover an estimated 20% of the Victory Drive project, even while hoping that the bill won't all come due in the same year.
County Public Works Director Ryan Thilges understands the city's financial concerns, particularly at a time when state, county and city road and street departments are getting pounded by inflation.
"We understand the financial constraints the city and county might have," Thilges said, describing the city's tactic as creating "bite-size pieces." "... Construction prices are rapidly rising, and our revenues are not keeping up."
At the same time, Victory Drive is one of the county's busiest roads, and Thilges would be inclined to shut it down in 2024 rather than imposing detours on local drivers both next year and in 2025.
"Generally speaking, I'd prefer to pull the Band-Aid off and get it done in one project," he said.
Thilges guesses that a project done in one year would last most of the construction season, particularly because it would need to be constructed in segments so the Victory-Hoffman intersection and the Victory-Main Street intersection are not closed simultaneously.
McCarty sees advantages beyond financial for breaking it into two years. Detours could be shortened and simplified if a less extensive, more focused project is done in each of the two years.
But Thilges said even a split project would last two or three months in both 2024 and 2025 and each would block drivers from using Victory to travel from Madison Avenue and points north to Stadium Road, Minnesota State University and other destinations on the southern side of Mankato.
"That still remains disruptive for the city and the region," Thilges said.
The city has agreed to pay 20% of the $578,000 cost of project design, engineering and right-of-way acquisition. That pre-construction work, which will be done this year, includes developing a more precise cost estimate for the planned half-mile of improvements, which would stretch from just south of Hoffman Road to Fair Street.
Thilges expects the preliminary $4.7 million estimate to rise 15% or more with the updated price tag.
The designs will be drawn up as a two-phase construction contract. That way, construction bids could be sought for a split two-year project if that's the route the city and county ultimately agree upon. Or the two phases could be merged into one — completed in a single construction season in 2024 — if the city gets good news on its Vets Bridge grant applications.
And although the section of Victory Drive from Hoffman to Fair Street is in increasingly rough shape, the pavement can be made to survive one more year if the decision is to delay half of the repairs until 2025.
"It'll hold up. The ride is certainly degrading," Thilges said, adding that the 2024 work would almost certainly be focused on the southern segment. "That's the worst-riding piece."
Even rougher was the half-mile portion between Hoffman and Stadium Road that was reconstructed in 2021 at a cost of $3.2 million.
"We're trying to do worst first," he said.
Public open houses are planned for the upcoming project, so users of Victory Drive and those who live along it or operate businesses in the area will also be able to offer opinions on scheduling.
"Sometime within the next year we'll have to make that decision," Thilges said.
