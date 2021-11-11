With wind-whipped flags, rifle salutes and the sounds of taps echoing through city parks, southern Minnesota recognized another Veterans Day Thursday.
Services were held all across the region, including the Korean War Memorial, Veterans Memorial Place, memorials for World War I, World War II, the Civil War and the Vietnam War across the Mankato area.
At early-morning services in Mankato and North Mankato, solemn crowds braved cool temps and aggressive winds to pay respects to those who sacrificed for their country.
At the Korean War Memorial, a South Korean soldier thanked America for helping his country. At Veterans Memorial Place, a veteran recited a poem about the true cost of war. And at the World War II memorial in North Mankato, a veteran placed a POW sign on an empty chair — a grim symbol of the realities of war.
