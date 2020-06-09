MANKATO — The VINE Adult Community Center will open Monday.
The new temporary hours will be 8 a.m.–4:30 p.m. weekdays to accommodate for added cleaning because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Only fitness-related activities will be open by appointment to members, including the walking track, fitness center, pool and outdoor exercise classes.
For those who want to stay home, VINE will continue to offer virtual classes online 10 a.m. and 1:45 pm. on weekdays.
If anyone has any questions about reopening the VINE Adult Community Center, they can call Meghan Velasquez at (507) 387-1666 or visit vinevolunteers.com.
