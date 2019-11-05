Waitr Holdings this week laid off most of the operations and dispatch staff that remained at the original Minneapolis office of Bite Squad, the food delivery firm that was one of the brightest stars on the Twin Cities tech scene this decade.
The move came just after the departure of Jeff Yurecko, the last of the Bite Squad top managers still on the executive team of the combined firm. Yurecko, who was chief financial officer, announced last month that he would finish at Waitr on Nov. 1.
The changes effectively end the dual headquarters structure that prevailed for months after the Lake Charles, La.-based Waitr closed in January on the $321 million purchase of Bite Squad. The deal had been announced just six weeks earlier and represented the biggest exit event this decade for a Minnesota tech startup.
Kyle Hale, a former Bite Squad executive who had become chief operating officer of Waitr, left the company in September. Kian Salehi, who started Bite Squad in 2012 and was its chief executive, helped in the early integration work of the two firms but stepped away in the spring.
Investors’ expectations for the app-based food delivery companies soured over the summer. Waitr shares have lost 95% of their value since spring. Last week, the latest results for the nation’s largest food delivery service, GrubHub, missed forecasts and the firm’s share value plunged 40% in one day.
Separately, Waitr said Tuesday that it decided to halt delivery operations in some markets, but it did not release details. The firm, due to announce quarterly results on Thursday, is restricted in what it can say ahead of that time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.