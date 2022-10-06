After some research I take issue with The Free Press Sept. 30 editorial: "Food program fraud prosecution more important then the blame game," suggesting because the alleged criminals have been caught "The system worked."
Gov. Tim Walz told the Minnesota Reformer he learned of the possible fraud at about $250 million — one of the largest pandemic fraud cases in the country — sometime after April 2020. He chose to continue the approximate $20 million a month to Feeding Our Future, contending stopping would blow the FBI cover and investigation.
That claim seems specious. I read the FBI was informed and began it's investigation in the Spring 2021.
Judge John Guthmann has been vindicated. He did not issue an official order that payments must continue to Feeding Our Future.
The system may have eventually worked with respect to catching the criminals. But the way I see it the Walz Administration failed to exercise due diligence with respect to use of taxpayer money.
Bob Jentges
North Mankato
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.