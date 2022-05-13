CLAREMORE, OKLA. — Mackenzie Ward tossed a one-hit shutout en route to her 100th career victory as the Minnesota State softball team topped Rogers State 3-0 on Day 2 of the NCAA Division II Central Region tournament Thursday.
Ward recorded nine strikeouts in the win, while only walking one batter.
Sydney Nelson hit a two-run double in the fifth inning to get MSU on the board. Madi Newman added on with an RBI single in the fifth to extend MSU's lead to 3-0.
The Mavericks (48-12) will play Rogers State at 11 a.m. Saturday on the final day of the regional.
