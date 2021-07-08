CHICAGO — Waseca’s Marcus Hansen has been named the 2020-21 Gatorade Minnesota Boys Track & Field Player of the Year, the first athlete from Waseca to win the award.
He was also the 2021 Mr. Track & Field Minnesota winner.
Hansen swept the shot put (63-feet-02.25) and discus (178-08) at the Class AA state meet, with both marks being personal bests. He also paced the Bluejays to a sixth-place team finish.
He ranked 14th and 70th nationally in the shot put and discus, respectively.
Hansen finished high school with a 3.74 GPA, and has signed to play football at Bemidji State University.
