WATERLOO, IOWA — Waterloo scored five runs in the third inning and cruised to an 8-2 victory over the Mankato MoonDogs in a Northwoods League baseball game Friday.
The Bucks added two runs in the fifth inning to stretch the lead to 7-0.
The MoonDogs scored twice in the seventh inning on just one hit, which was Jake Thompson’s leadoff single. The MoonDogs later drew three straight walks, with Maddux Houghton and Zach Gilles each getting an RBI.
However, Waterloo scored in its next at-bat to restore a six-run lead.
The MoonDogs only had five hits, with Michael Curialle collecting two. Thompson, Zach Kokoska and Max Wright each had one hit.
The MoonDogs (10-16) play at Waterloo again today.
