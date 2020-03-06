The Mavericks and Seawolves will play in the first game of a best-of-three, first-round WCHA series at 7:07 p.m. at Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.
Here are tonight's lines:
MINNESOTA STATE
6-Tuomie, 20-Michaelis, 21-Sowder
16-Lutz, 5-Jaremko, 9-Gerard
22-Gerads, 8-Smith, 15-Napravnik
23-Rivera, 26-French, 17-Duehr
---
2-Mackey, 3-McNeely
25-Zmolek, 18-Scheid
7-Aamodt, 24-Hookenson
4-Carroll
---
29-McKay
31-Berger
Scratches: Borchardt, Bukes, Malinowski, McMahan, Sandelin, Spooner, Van Os-Shaw
ALASKA ANCHORAGE
10-Schachle, 13-Frye, 12-Nazzarett
16-Court, 9-Wicks, 24-Brown
28-St. Onge, 14-Nash, 15-Lantz
29-DeGraaf, 25-Mitchell, 17-Masson
20-Renwick
---
7-Nicholas, 23-Sinclair
18-Hiekkavirta, 22-Buono
27-Trinkberger, 8-Pears
---
30-Carlson
1-Perrone
