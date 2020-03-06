The Mavericks and Seawolves will play in the first game of a best-of-three, first-round WCHA series at 7:07 p.m. at Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.

Here are tonight's lines:

MINNESOTA STATE

6-Tuomie, 20-Michaelis, 21-Sowder

16-Lutz, 5-Jaremko, 9-Gerard

22-Gerads, 8-Smith, 15-Napravnik

23-Rivera, 26-French, 17-Duehr

---

2-Mackey, 3-McNeely

25-Zmolek, 18-Scheid

7-Aamodt, 24-Hookenson

4-Carroll

---

29-McKay

31-Berger

Scratches: Borchardt, Bukes, Malinowski, McMahan, Sandelin, Spooner, Van Os-Shaw

ALASKA ANCHORAGE

10-Schachle, 13-Frye, 12-Nazzarett

16-Court, 9-Wicks, 24-Brown

28-St. Onge, 14-Nash, 15-Lantz

29-DeGraaf, 25-Mitchell, 17-Masson

20-Renwick

---

7-Nicholas, 23-Sinclair

18-Hiekkavirta, 22-Buono

27-Trinkberger, 8-Pears

---

30-Carlson

1-Perrone

Follow Shane Frederick on Twitter @puckato

React to this story:

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you