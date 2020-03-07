The Mavericks will go for the series sweep and a spot in the WCHA semifinals tonight. One item to keep an eye on: No Ian Scheid. Word is upper-body injury. Didn't seem to be suffering after last night's game, but the Mavericks have to hope it's not serious. It will be the first game Scheid has missed in his Mavericks career.
Here are tonight's lines:
MINNESOTA STATE
6-Tuomie, 20-Michaelis, 21-Sowder
16-Lutz, 5-Jaremko, 9-Gerard
22-Gerads, 8-Smith, 15-Napravnik
23-Rivera, 26-French, 17-Duehr
14-Sandelin
---
2-Mackey, 3-McNeely
25-Zmolek, 24-Hookenson
7-Aamodt, 4-Carroll
---
29-McKay
31-Berger
1-Foss
Scratches: Borchardt, Bukes, Malinowski, McMahan, Scheid, Spooner, Van Os-Shaw
ALASKA ANCHORAGE
16-Court, 9-Wicks, 24-Brown
10-Schachle, 13-Frye, 12-Nazzarett
28-St. Onge, 14-Nash, 29-DeGraaf
25-Michell, 20-Renwick, 17-Masson
26-McPheters
---
7-Nicholas, 23-Sinclair
18-Hiekkavirta, 22-Buono
6-Fantauzzi, 27-Trinkberger
---
30-Carlson
1-Perrone
