The Mavericks will go for the series sweep and a spot in the WCHA semifinals tonight. One item to keep an eye on: No Ian Scheid. Word is upper-body injury. Didn't seem to be suffering after last night's game, but the Mavericks have to hope it's not serious. It will be the first game Scheid has missed in his Mavericks career.

Here are tonight's lines:

MINNESOTA STATE

6-Tuomie, 20-Michaelis, 21-Sowder

16-Lutz, 5-Jaremko, 9-Gerard

22-Gerads, 8-Smith, 15-Napravnik

23-Rivera, 26-French, 17-Duehr

14-Sandelin

---

2-Mackey, 3-McNeely

25-Zmolek, 24-Hookenson

7-Aamodt, 4-Carroll

---

29-McKay

31-Berger

1-Foss

Scratches: Borchardt, Bukes, Malinowski, McMahan, Scheid, Spooner, Van Os-Shaw

ALASKA ANCHORAGE

16-Court, 9-Wicks, 24-Brown

10-Schachle, 13-Frye, 12-Nazzarett

28-St. Onge, 14-Nash, 29-DeGraaf

25-Michell, 20-Renwick, 17-Masson

26-McPheters

---

7-Nicholas, 23-Sinclair

18-Hiekkavirta, 22-Buono

6-Fantauzzi, 27-Trinkberger

---

30-Carlson

1-Perrone

Follow Shane Frederick on Twitter @puckato

React to this story:

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you