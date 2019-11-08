Crookston Times
We’re nice around these parts. We’re so nice that there’s a label for us who call this state home, “Minnesota Nice.”
But there’s nice, and then there’s, “Sure, go ahead and pump 500 million gallons of water every year from one of our aquifers and load it up on railcars and bring it to states in the Southwest for them to use for industry and agriculture” nice.
We’re not that nice. And we can all live with that, can’t we?
In case you missed it, a Minnesota railroad company filed an initial permit application with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources last month to drill two wells by two lakes around 30 miles south of the Twin Cities. Tapping into the Mount Simon-Hinckley aquifer — which is huge but also very slow to recharge when its levels are drawn down — the wells would pump the water, which would be loaded into rail tankers and shipped to the drought-ravaged Southwest.
Once word of the permit application became public, the response from legislators and those who know a thing or two about water in Minnesota and elsewhere was quick and unmistakable: No way can this be allowed to happen.
The Southwest is not a climate designed to support people, and yet countless gallons of water are pumped and delivered there every minute of every hour of every day, too, so people can vacation there, take refuge from the northern winters, and shop and golf at man-made desert paradises, thanks to someone else’s water.
Us Minnesotans, we’re more than happy to lend a helping hand when needed, and even offer up some assistance when maybe it isn’t needed. That’s just who we are, and how we are.
But you can’t have our water. Sure, around these parts we may think we have too much right now, but that will change.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.