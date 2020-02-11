2,400 fetuses to be buried in Indiana
CHICAGO — In what’s sure to be a politically charged ceremony, more than 2,400 fetuses found last year at the suburban Chicago home of one of the Midwest’s most prolific abortion doctors will be buried Wednesday in Indiana, a state with some of the nation’s toughest anti-abortion laws.
Relatives sorting through Dr. Ulrich Klopfer’s belongings after his Sept. 3 death came across 2,246 sets of preserved fetal remains stacked floor to ceiling in his garage. Later, 165 more were found in a trunk of a car at a business where Klopfer kept several vehicles.
Heavy rains damage hills, roads in South
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A Tennessee hillside collapsed, roads were flooded and rivers were rising across the Southeast on Tuesday after a day of heavy rains that once again threatened a Mississippi lake where a dam previously was in danger of failing.
The National Weather Service said minor to moderate flooding was expected from central Mississippi to north Georgia following downpours.
Libel suit against CBS dismissed
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A judge on Tuesday tossed out a libel lawsuit filed by Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax against a television network he accused of slanted reporting on sexual assault allegations against him.
U.S. District Judge Anthony Trenga in Alexandria dismissed the lawsuit. But he declined to grant CBS’ request that the network be awarded attorney’s fees.
The Associated Press
